Newborn Abandoned Inside Cathedral Of St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that an employee at the Cathedral of St. Paul found a newborn baby wrapped in blankets and left in a laundry basket.
St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said the baby boy was found at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in a hallway at the cathedral.
Paramedics were summoned and found that the baby was newly born but healthy.
After being checked out at St. Paul Children’s Hospital, the boy was turned over to Ramsey County Child Protection.
Police are seeking the baby’s mother. Investigators said they are concerned for her welfare.
Under the state’s “Safe Place for Newborns” law, a mother can anonymously leave a newborn in a safe place, such as a hospital, though places of worship are not covered under that law.