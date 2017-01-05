Police: 5 Arrested In Drug Deal Armed Robbery Near Eagan School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a total of five people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting near Eagan High School Tuesday morning.
Three teenagers reported to Eagan police that they were robbed by three people during a drug deal at Northview Park. One of the suspects discharged a handgun into the air during the robbery.
One of the suspects was arrested at a West St. Paul residence Thursday afternoon, and four other people were arrested in a traffic stop.
Police say all arrests were made without incident. They have not released any identities of the suspects involved.
