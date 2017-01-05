Meet The Bear On Ice Behind The Viral Video

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities car dealership’s bloopers from a commercial are taking the internet by storm.

White Bear Mitsubishi general manager Richard Herod III said he never expected the bloopers would get so much attention.

The bloopers show the dealership mascot “White Bear” repeatedly slipping on the ice at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus as the crew is trying to record the commercial.

“The irony of the situation is that bears in their natural habitat are meant to walk on ice,” Herod said.

Late last month, Herod shared the short blooper reel from the commercial shoot and the video made the rounds on social media.

“We are getting phone calls from all over the world, Germany and Switzerland,” Herod said. “”The bottom of his feet are kind of like sandals so you can imagine walking on ice with sandals would be difficult.”

The video has been viewed millions of times and shared by celebrities like Bette Midler.

Herod said the slips on the ice were not staged.

“It is surreal, I don’t really understand what’s happening,” Herod said. “I think people were just ready for a really good laugh and it’s hard to watch the video at the end and not laugh.”

Herod said the dealership is getting dozens of phone calls a day about the video and customers want to watch it with them.

They will keep featuring “White Bear” in commercials and he might be back on the ice again.