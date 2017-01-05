Driver Killed In Milaca Crash With Semi Truck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud driver was killed and his passenger injured in a crash with a semi truck Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened in Milaca just before 5 p.m. A 2001 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling east on 190th Street, and attempting to cross Highway 169.
A semi truck heading south struck the Alero on the driver’s side.
The driver of the Alero, 59-year-old Leodis Gary according to the State Patrol, was killed in the crash.
His passenger, 52-year-old Linda Faye Otteson, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.
The driver of the semi truck was not injured.
The State Patrol reported road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.