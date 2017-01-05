Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Sources: Gophers Focused On P.J. Fleck For New Head Coach

January 5, 2017 8:48 PM
Filed Under: Gopher Football, Mark Coyle, P.J. Fleck, Tracy Claeys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota leaders know who they want as the next head football coach of the Gophers — now they just need to make a deal.

It’s the name that’s been out there from the start: P.J. Fleck. Sources tell WCCO Fleck is the U’s choice, but they’re still negotiating.

If they get it done, Fleck will take over a program in turmoil. University of Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle told coach Tracy Claeys Tuesday the school would not be renewing his contract next year.

The news came amid a controversy surrounding 10 players on the team who were recently suspended amid allegations of sexual assault. Their teammates attempted to overturn the suspension with a boycott of all football activities — including the 2016 Holiday Bowl — but backed off days later.

The Gophers went on to win the Holiday Bowl 17-12 in an upset over Washington State.

Fleck led the Broncos to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl just three days ago.

