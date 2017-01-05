Winter Weather: Arctic Blast | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

GOP Wants Relief Package, Income Cap For MNsure

January 5, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton, Minnesota Legislature, Minnesota State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republicans who control the Minnesota Legislature have their own plans to address health insurance costs.

GOP lawmakers vowed to quickly move a relief package for the residents paying premium increases of up to 67 percent this year on the individual market. But disagreements with Gov. Mark Dayton over how to shape that assistance could drag the debate out weeks.

Republicans’ plan would scale subsidies based upon income but cut off support for those making eight times the poverty level, about $190,000 for a family of four. House Speaker Kurt Daudt says their plan could pass next week.

Dayton has said that route is too cumbersome for state agencies to deploy this year. And the Democratic governor may balk at the legislation’s broader changes like repealing a ban on for-profit insurers.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia