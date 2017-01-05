Report: Wis. Student Charged After Dodgeball Game Turns Into Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Wisconsin student faces a serious charge after a high school dodgeball game escalated into an alleged assault.
According to the Pioneer Press, the Pierce County Attorney’s office has charged Jacob Sigler with one count of substantial battery in connection to the Oct. 11 incident, which happened at Ellsworth High School.
Sigler is accused of punching the 16-year-old victim in the face after he ran out of balls to throw at the victim. The victim was knocked to the ground from the punch.
A CT scan showed the victim suffered a facial fracture, according to his mother. The victim and his mother then reported the incident to police.
According to police, Sigler said that the game got “really heated” after he was struck in the face by a ball from about 2 or 3 feet away by the victim.