Sheriff: Suspect Stabs K-9, Climbs Tree Naked While Fleeing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is facing felony charges after injuring a K-9 officer and climbing a tree without clothes on while fleeing authorities.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 officer named Ambush received a shoulder wound in a struggle with 27-year-old Shane Michael Cronin.
Deputies were pursuing a vehicle driven by Cronin, who had an active felony warrant for burglary, Thursday evening. The pursuit entered Wabasha County near Mazeppa and deputies from that county joined it.
The pursuit also went through Zumbro Falls on Highway 60 and toward Rochester on Highway 63. Speeds ranged from 30 to 70 mph, the sheriff said.
On Wabasha County 11 near the Olmsted County line, Cronin lost control of his vehicle and fled on foot. Ambush pursued Cronin into the woods and bit him. Ambush received his wound during this struggle.
A Wabasha County deputy was also bitten.
Deputies pursued Cronin further and found him naked in a tree, the sheriff said. The temperature was around 10 below zero.
The bitten deputy was treated at a hospital and released. A veterinarian treated Ambush’s wound and the dog should recover fully, the sheriff said.
Cronin was treated at a hospital before being transported to Wabasha County Jail. He is charged with fleeing a peace officer, killing or harming a public safety dog and fifth degree controlled substance crime.
Cronin’s bail was set at $50,000 unconditional or $25,000 with conditions. He is expected in court on Jan. 18.