Complaint: Men Compare Carjacking, Police Chase To ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Twin Cities men are charged with several crimes, including carjacking a woman at gunpoint and leading police in a reckless chase.

The Dakota County Attorney’s office says Miguel Tomas Rea, 27, and Enrique Lucio Davila, 19, are charged with a count each of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with an armed carjacking on New Year’s Eve in South St. Paul.

The criminal complaint says the men opened up the front and passenger side doors of a woman’s vehicle as she sat parked in her townhouse parking lot just before 6:25 p.m.

One of the men pointed a gun at her head and said, “Get the hell out.”

Police were soon notified and spotted the stolen vehicle. Rea and Davila allegedly wouldn’t stop for police, and led them on a high-speed chase through Inver Grove Heights and St. Paul, before returning though South. St. Paul.

Officers say the men drove against on-coming traffic at times during the chase.

Rea and Davila eventually crashed into an unmarked police car and fled the stolen car on foot before being arrested. Officers recovered a BB gun, which was used in the carjacking.

Investigators say the men likened their reckless car chase to a game of “Grand Theft Auto.”

Police were able to also connect Rea to several shoplifting cases at the West St. Paul Target store between Sept. 12 and Dec. 22 of 2016. Rea allegedly stole more than $1,300 worth of merchandise total on four separate occasions. He is charged with one count of felony theft and a count of possessing shoplifting equipment.

Rea faces up to 31 years in prison if convicted of all counts. Davila faces up to 20 years in prison for his sole robbery charge.