4 Things To Do From Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get out and celebrate this first weekend of 2017 with these great activities brought to us by Natalie Nyhus and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning:
1. It’s a world class gaming and entertainment center at Mall of America. SMAAASH connects sports, virtual reality and dining into an interactive social experience. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
2. The St. Paul RiverCentre has gone to the dogs. It’s the Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend. Besides show dogs competing, there are also activities for you and your dog to take part in. The show runs through 6 p.m. Saturday and continues Sunday. Adult tickets are $9.
3. A new exhibit at the Science Museum of Minnesota will show you what it takes to be an athlete. “Sportsology” turns every field, court, track and gym into a science lab. You can study the body in motion and see exactly what it takes to make a shot or score a goal. It’s free with admission to the museum, but you’ll need to reserve tickets before going.
4. Race on down to Canterbury Park in Shakopee. This weekend is the Pirtek Snocross National and features the best extreme snowmobile riders in the country. The event features big air tricks, fast racing and plenty of excitement for fans. Racing goes all day Saturday. General admission tickets cost $20.