Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Jazz Point Guard Hill Will Play Vs. Timberwolves

January 7, 2017 6:33 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Utah Jazz point guard George Hill has been medically cleared to play Saturday night against Minnesota after missing the previous three games with a concussion.

The Jazz announced that Hill had passed the league’s concussion protocol Saturday. Coach Quin Snyder says Hill the Jazz will likely keep his stretches of game action a little tighter while he gets his conditioning back. He has only played 36 minutes over the previous 18 games because of injuries.

Hill is averaging 18.8 points and 4.2 assists per game this season for the Jazz and has been instrumental in organizing their offense and spearheading their perimeter defense. It also marks the first time all season that the Jazz have had all 15 players healthy for a game.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia