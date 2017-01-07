Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Mike’s Mix: Cafe Alma

January 7, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Augustyniak
Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he learned how to make two of Café Alma’s gorgeous new cocktails from owner Alex Roberts.

Butternut Squash Daiquiri

Ingredients

  • ¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • ¾ oz Butternut Squash Syrup *
  • 2 oz Butternut Squash Pre-batch **
  • Sage leaves

    • How To Make Butternut Squash Syrup:

  • 3 lb Butternut squash
  • 168 oz Simple Syrup
  • 2 tbsp of salt

    • Cut squash in half and sprinkle with salt. Roast squash at 400 degrees until it begins to brown. Take out of oven and let sit for 15-20 minutes; squash should be soft. After this, take about ½ pound of squash, and 24 oz of simple syrup, and blend together in a blender. Strain through a chinois strainer and cheese cloth. Repeat this process until all squash has been used.

    Chef Alex Roberts (credit: CBS)

    ** To make squash pre-batch:
    Combine 3 parts of rum and 3 parts vodka to 2 parts Licor43.

    Instructions

    Assemble lemon juice, squash pre-batch, and squash syrup in a shaker tin. Give a long shake over ice (20 seconds or so). Double strain into a lowball glass (or into a mate gourd, if you have one). Garnish with two sage leaves.

    Carrot Mimosa

  • 1 dash Bittercube Bolivar Bitters
  • ¼ oz simple syrup
  • ½ oz Gamle Ode Holiday Aquavit
  • 2 oz Carrot Juice
  • 1 oz Orange Juice
  • 4 oz Sparkling Wine

    • Instructions

    Assemble all ingredients in a champagne or wine glass, in order. Garnish with two micro carrots “planted” in the cocktail.

    Cafe Alma joins James Beard Award-winning Restaurant Alma in northeast Minneapolis, serving a chef-inspired menu. The cafe is an all-day, a la carte, walk-in setting with bakery counter, bar and table service. The restaurant features three-course, fixed-price menu for dinner only. A full bar and cocktail menu is available at both locations.

