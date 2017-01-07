Mike’s Mix: Cafe Alma

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he learned how to make two of Café Alma’s gorgeous new cocktails from owner Alex Roberts.
Butternut Squash Daiquiri
Ingredients
How To Make Butternut Squash Syrup:
Cut squash in half and sprinkle with salt. Roast squash at 400 degrees until it begins to brown. Take out of oven and let sit for 15-20 minutes; squash should be soft. After this, take about ½ pound of squash, and 24 oz of simple syrup, and blend together in a blender. Strain through a chinois strainer and cheese cloth. Repeat this process until all squash has been used.
** To make squash pre-batch:
Combine 3 parts of rum and 3 parts vodka to 2 parts Licor43.
Instructions
Assemble lemon juice, squash pre-batch, and squash syrup in a shaker tin. Give a long shake over ice (20 seconds or so). Double strain into a lowball glass (or into a mate gourd, if you have one). Garnish with two sage leaves.
Carrot Mimosa
Instructions
Assemble all ingredients in a champagne or wine glass, in order. Garnish with two micro carrots “planted” in the cocktail.
Cafe Alma joins James Beard Award-winning Restaurant Alma in northeast Minneapolis, serving a chef-inspired menu. The cafe is an all-day, a la carte, walk-in setting with bakery counter, bar and table service. The restaurant features three-course, fixed-price menu for dinner only. A full bar and cocktail menu is available at both locations.