Mike’s Mix: Cafe Alma

Cafe Alma joins James Beard Award-winning Restaurant Alma in northeast Minneapolis, serving a chef-inspired menu. The cafe is an all-day, a la carte, walk-in setting with bakery counter, bar and table service. The restaurant features three-course, fixed-price menu for dinner only. A full bar and cocktail menu is available at both locations.

Assemble all ingredients in a champagne or wine glass, in order. Garnish with two micro carrots “planted” in the cocktail.

Assemble lemon juice, squash pre-batch, and squash syrup in a shaker tin. Give a long shake over ice (20 seconds or so). Double strain into a lowball glass (or into a mate gourd, if you have one). Garnish with two sage leaves.

Cut squash in half and sprinkle with salt. Roast squash at 400 degrees until it begins to brown. Take out of oven and let sit for 15-20 minutes; squash should be soft. After this, take about ½ pound of squash, and 24 oz of simple syrup, and blend together in a blender. Strain through a chinois strainer and cheese cloth. Repeat this process until all squash has been used.

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he learned how to make two of Café Alma’s gorgeous new cocktails from owner Alex Roberts.

Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak was drawn to Minnesota by a love of active weather, and the opportunity to forecast for some of the most weather-savvy television viewers in the country. Since joining the WCCO team in 2008, he's also been...