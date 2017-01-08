Finding Minnesota: Minneapolis Athenaeum

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The quest for knowledge often requires a search of the past and a plethora of information lies in the stacks at the Hennepin County Library.

“We’re always learning something new,” said Bailey Diers, a special collections librarian at the Minneapolis Central Library.

Few know the treasures inside the Minneapolis Central Library quite like Bailey Diers. As a special collections librarian, she has a unique perspective of the literary world.

“I think the unique thing about old books is the paper and quality of paper and quality of printing. It’s amazing to hold work that old and think what’s changed in printing process since that time,” Diers said.

Bailey works with the Minneapolis Athenaeum, a non-profit that specializes in acquiring and preserving books. The Athenaeum was the city’s first library. It set up in 1859 by a group of businessman who saw that literature could offer culture and access to the world.

“We have books in our collections as recent as 20 years and we have other books that are several hundred years old. It’s not so much about monetary value of the book but content of the book and how it fits largely into collections,” Diers said.

The Athenaeum is broken into five collections that include Aesop’s Fables, travel and exploration, a North American Indian collection, Spencer Collection of Natural history and History of books and printing. The overall collection features roughly 9,000 pieces of literature, many of which are limited publications and first editions, including literature’s rare and most valuable.

The prized possession is John James Audubon’s “Bird’s of America,” which is believed to be among the most expensive sets in the world.

“This set was valued by Christie’s auction house in 2015 at $12 million,” Diers said. “Because of its value, we keep this book in an armed case.”

While Audobon’s book is only for show, the majority of the books in the Athenaeum are available to anyone.

“That’s important to us to have public accessibility,” said Susan Mackert, chair of the Athenaeum’s board of directors.

For Susan Mackert, access creates an appreciation for literature in a digital world.

“You’re not going to see all this online,” Mackert said. “This is Nuremburg Chronical. It’s a book produced in 1492 as a history of the world,” she said while showing the oldest book in the collection.

At the Athenaeum, visitors can physically turn the pages to a book from the 15th century. They get to feel the antique paper and see the unique illustrations.

Each book also gives a glimpse into the history of printing. The Nuremburg Chronical shows the start of a printing evolution.

“I think this was the movable type, yes, this was the first moveable type,” Mackert said.

Yet, there is a balance between availability and preservation. Most of the collection is in a secure, climate controlled vault which is off limits to the public. When a visitor makes a request, the books get a security escort between the vault and Athenaeum reading room.

“The books stay here not only to protect them because of value but also to preserve them,” Diers said.

Those wanting to see the books, can search the entire Athenaeum collection online and then make an appointment to see the rare pieces of literature in person.

The Athenaeum may be best described as a museum of the written word providing an open book to literature of the past.

“It’s an extraordinary feeling of history and culture,” Mackert said.

People go to art museums so why don’t they come to see these beautiful pieces of art in the library’s collections,” Diers said.

The Athenaeum is located on the 4th floor of the Minneapolis Central Library within the special collections area.

Here is more information on the Minneapolis Athenaeum.