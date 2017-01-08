Light Snow Expected As Arctic Air Leaves Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As frigid arctic air leaves Minnesota, rounds of snow showers are expected to wash over the state in the coming days.

The National Weather Service says the first snow will come Sunday evening, as temperatures rise into the double digits, the warmest they’ve been in nearly a week.

Couple rounds of light snow expected next few days. Temps warm over the next few days, then turn cold. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/oJGVVaCg6k — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 8, 2017

Sunday’s precipitation won’t amount to much more than a dusting, but it’ll be coupled with more snow Monday afternoon, when about an inch is expected to fall.

Then, on Tuesday, there’s another chance at snow. Still, communities shouldn’t expect to see much in terms of what they have to shovel or deal with on the roads.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says these chances at snow are part of a recent change in the flow of the jet stream, which is currently shooting a “fire hose” of precipitation on the West Coast and Rocky Mountains.

Temperatures during the workweek are expected to be around average, in the low 20s and upper teens. However, another deep freeze looks to be in store for next weekend.