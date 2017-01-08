Woman Hit By Falling Ice At Minnehaha Falls

January 8, 2017 9:52 PM
Filed Under: Falling Ice, Minneapolis Park Board, Minnehaha Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a woman was injured after being hit by falling ice at Minnehaha Falls Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m., and a 20-year-old woman was injured, according to Robin Smothers with the Minneapolis Park Board. The woman was hit in the head by falling ice and taken to a hospital, but her injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Park police were in the area patrolling shortly after the ice fell and warned as many as 60 people near Minnehaha Falls to clear the area. Authorities say seven people were cited for trespassing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia