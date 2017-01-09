Community Listening Sessions On Castile Shooting Begin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Monday marks the first in a series of community listening sessions on the shooting death of Philando Castile by a St. Anthony police officer.

At the sessions, the Department of Justice’s “Office of Community Oriented Policing Services” wants to hear how it can help the St. Anthony police department foster trust and strengthen relationships with the community. They are part of the Department of Justice’s review of the Castile case.

Castile was shot and killed by Officer Jeronimo Yanez last July during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

The aftermath was livestreamed on Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend, who was in Castile’s car, along with her young daughter at the time.

Prosecutors said the 32-year-old was shot after he told Officer Yanez he was armed and had a permit to carry.

They said Yanez acted unreasonably and was not justified in using deadly force.

Yanez is now charged with second-degree manslaughter in Castile’s death. Yanez’s attorneys have asked the charges be dropped, saying Castile never told Yanez about his permit.

Castile’s death renewed nationwide concerns about how police interact with minorities.

Monday’s listening session will be at Falcon Heights Elementary School in the gym at 6:30 p.m.

The second session will take place Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Village High School and the last will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Lauderdale City Hall.

The St. Anthony Police Department serves all three cities.

These meetings are open to the public, but the police department is not invited.

These sessions are only a portion of the work the Justice Department plans to do. They also plan to review the hiring process, interactions during traffic stops, and will go on ride-alongs with the officers.

The St. Anthony Police department is the 16th in the U.S. to undergo this type of “voluntary” review.