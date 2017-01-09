Woman Sentenced To Nearly 29 Years For Arranging Boyfriend’s Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Eveleth woman has been sentenced to nearly 29 years in prison for her role in the killing of her boyfriend on the Iron Range in 2014, according to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.
On Monday, Janessa Peters received a 346-month prison sentenced in connection to the death of 28-year-old Harley Jacka, who was killed in April 27, 2014 and was found dead in a Virginia, Minnesota apartment.
She admitted to telling one of her co-defendants — 42-year-old Bartholamy Jake Drift of Virginia, Minnesota – that she wanted him to kill Jacka because she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him.
Drift pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23.
Two other defendants have been sentenced. Anthony James Isham, 45, of Nett Lake was sentenced to just over 30 years in prison. His cousin, 40-year-old John Isham, was sentenced to 6-and-a-half-years in prison for aiding an offender and obstructing an investigation.