Both Directions Of I-94 To Close In Maple Grove This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Both directions of Interstate 94 in Maple Grove will see closures this weekend as construction crews work to remove a bridge.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closures will stretch from the I-94 and Highway 610 interchange in the north to the I-94 and I-494 interchange in the south.
The closures will begin 9 p.m. Friday as crews start work to remove the 101st Avenue Bridge, which is being demolished because the new Highway 610 corridor runs along the former alignment of 101st Avenue between County Road 81 and I-94.
The interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
MnDOT says that local traffic moving west will be able to exit on the interstate at I-494, Hemlock Lane, Weaver Lake Road and Maple Grove Parkway. However, drivers won’t be able to get onto westbound I-94 from Maple Grove Parkway.
Detours will take I-94 drivers along Highway 610 and Highway 169.