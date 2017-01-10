Klobuchar Calls Shuttering Of Backpage.com’s Adult Section ‘Long Overdue’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says it’s “long overdue” that Backpage.com, an advertising website frequently linked to cases of sex trafficking, shut down its adult section in the U.S.

“Websites like Backpage.com facilitate sex trafficking across Minnesota and our country,” Klobuchar said in a statement Tuesday, adding that one operation involving Backpage resulted in the arrests of 48 people in southern Minnesota.

Klobuchar, a lawmaker who’s crafted legislation to help the victim’s of sex trafficking, called this week’s development a step forward in the fight against human trafficking.

Backpage shuttered its adult section Monday night following the release of a Senate subcommittee report that accused the site of editing posts to conceal that they were ads for sex trafficking.

The report cites internal documents showing that 70 to 80 percent of the ads are edited to conceal the true nature of the underlying transaction.

Critics say the website has become an increasingly popular vehicle for commercial sexual exploitation. Senate investigators have called Backpage a market leader in sex advertising and it has been linked to hundreds of reported cases of sex trafficking.

On the other hand, lawyers for the website have said the company does more than any other online classified site to prevent the trafficking of minors. A spokesman for Backpage.com said the site only shuttered the “adult” section of its website in response to “unconstitutional government censorship.”

The now-shuttered page urges readers to “protect Internet free speech” and contact advocacy groups that support Internet privacy. It also asked readers to use social media to support #freespeech and donate to groups that rescue children from prostitution.

