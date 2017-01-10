Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays | Read: Slippery Commute

MN Lawmakers Rush To Help Those Facing Health Insurance Premium Hikes

January 10, 2017 1:54 PM
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota lawmakers are rushing to cobble together a relief plan for residents facing massive health insurance premium hikes.

But even as bills began passing through committees at the Legislature Tuesday, there was no guarantee that checks for shoppers on the individual market would be on their way soon. Logistical hurdles and disagreements between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton could delay the relief.

Dayton’s plan would cut premiums by 25 percent for all residents who don’t get federal subsidies. The GOP’s plan would scale relief based on income and issue checks through the state.

The governor’s administration says that approach is too cumbersome and could mean checks aren’t sent out until next year.

