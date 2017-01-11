Chisago County Home Damaged In Early Morning Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Rush City home sustained damage in an early morning fire Wednesday.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, just after 2:30 a.m. officials received a call of a house fire on the 700 block of West 3rd Street. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Rush City Fire Department responded.
Upon arrival, officials found black smoke and visible flames in the basement area of the home.
Crews were able to quickly knock out the fire, but not before the fire damaged most of the basement.
Three people and the family dog were home at the time of the fire. All got out safely.
The house did have working smoke detectors, which alerted the family and helped them get out safely.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.