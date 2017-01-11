Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

Life Story: John Hogenson

January 11, 2017 6:40 PM By Angela Davis
Filed Under: Angela Davis, John Hogenson, Life Story, Mount Olivet Lutheran Church

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota minister never let his struggle with dyslexia hold him back.

John Hogenson led three of the largest Lutheran churches in the state and had a remarkable ability to share his joy. Most recently, Hogenson was the senior pastor at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in south Minneapolis.

We discovered in this week’s Life Story, even though his time there was short, it was extremely valuable. Pastor John Hogenson arrived at Mount Olivet in 2014 after the church’s senior pastor of nearly 40 years died suddenly.

Hogenson immediately went to work on helping members grieve, and creating new ways for them to connect with one another.

“He was here just 8 months when he was diagnosed with this stage 4 brain tumor. Inoperable,” said interim senior pastor Dennis Johnson.

(credit: Hogenson Family)

(credit: Hogenson Family)

The new year brought new grief to Mount Olivet.

On Jan. 4, the congregation lost its senior pastor a second time within just a few years.

“Just as this congregation was beginning to heal and come together, this happened again,” he said.

Pastor Johnson says Hogenson made his two-year health battle a teaching tool.

“He was continuing to minister to us through his CaringBridge posts, in which he was encouraging us. He was helping us,” he said.

And just weeks before Hogenson died, he posted a video about living life to the fullest.

“I love life, but I know we are all terminal,” Hogenson says in the video.

“I think we could easily say about John is what I’ve heard others say about great people. He taught us how to live, taught us how to die,” Johnson said.

Hogenson’s wife, Ruth, says he made the decision to donate his brain to the Mayo Clinic. Doctors told him his type of tumor was so rare that little research existed.

The pastor believed if more was known, another family might be spared from the same suffering.

“Even in his dying he wanted something good to happen. Amazing,” said Johnson.

Church members fondly remember the tall man with long arms who loved to greet them upon arrival, and often ended his sermons with these words: “Remember look upward, travel onward, do not be afraid.”

Because of his dyslexia, Pastor Hogenson would memorize his sermons and do a lot of storytelling. He wasn’t able to refer to his notes. John Hogenson was 58 years old.

His memorial service is this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church.

Here is how to submit your own Life Story.

More from Angela Davis
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia