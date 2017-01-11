Minneapolis, St. Paul Declare Snow Emergencies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following two days of snow in the Twin Cities metro, both Minneapolis and St. Paul declared snow emergencies Wednesday.
The announcements came after two storm systems hit Minnesota with a one-two punch Tuesday and Wednesday, blanketing the metro with around 5 inches of fresh snow and playing a role in hundreds of crashes.
Below are the snow emergency parking rules for Minneapolis and St. Paul. Vehicles in violation of the rules are subject to being ticketed and towed.
Minneapolis
Snow emergency rules go into effect in the City of Lakes at 9 p.m. Wednesday, when no parking will be allowed on snow emergency routes.
On Thursday, starting at 8 a.m., there’ll be no parking on the even side of the street. The rule lasts until 8 p.m.
On Friday, parking won’t be allowed on the odd side of the street until 8 p.m., or until the roadway is fully plowed.
St. Paul
Starting Wednesday at 9 p.m., no parking will be allowed on Night Routes.
On Thursday, starting at 8 a.m., no parking will be allowed on Day Routes.
