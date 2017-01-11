MSP Ranks No. 5 In The World For On-Time Flights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Good news for people flying in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: Your flight will likely leave on time.
A new report by OAG Punctuality found MSP ranked No. 5 in the world for on-time flights with an 84 percent rate in 2016.
Flights were considered on time as long as they took off or landed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.
One big reason is Delta Air Lines.
More than 80 percent of Delta’s flights were found to be on time. MSP is the airline’s the second largest hub.
Tokyo’s Haneda Airport topped the list with 87 percent of its flights staying on schedule.