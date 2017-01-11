Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

MSP Ranks No. 5 In The World For On-Time Flights

January 11, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Delta Air Lines, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Good news for people flying in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: Your flight will likely leave on time.

A new report by OAG Punctuality found MSP ranked No. 5 in the world for on-time flights with an 84 percent rate in 2016.

Flights were considered on time as long as they took off or landed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

One big reason is Delta Air Lines.

More than 80 percent of Delta’s flights were found to be on time. MSP is the airline’s the second largest hub.

Tokyo’s Haneda Airport topped the list with 87 percent of its flights staying on schedule.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia