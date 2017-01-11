Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

A Plea From Plow Drivers: Be Patient, Give Us Space

January 11, 2017 4:59 PM By Nina Moini
Filed Under: MnDOT, Nina Moini, Snow, Snow Plows, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The work seems never-ending for Deanna Fritz’s plow business this week.

“I have slept for about 6 hours in the last three days,” she said Wednesday, the third day in a row snow fell in the Twin Cities.

Fritz’s crews from Uptown Lawn and Snow serve 450 homeowners and businesses. She says it isn’t the amount of snow this week that makes the work difficult.

“A lot of these snowfalls have been over extended periods of time, which makes it very difficult,” Fritz said. “Everyone wants to be cleared right when they get home from work or right when they leave in the morning.”

Plow driver Rob Lemna has been dealing with similar challenges clearing highways for MnDOT.

“It takes longer [this week] because it is one after another, not one big storm,” he said.

Lemna works 12 hour shifts when it snows. It means that during rough weather he’s away from his children and wife.

“Unfortunately, when it snows, she gets stuck with everything,” he said.

One thing plow drivers ask from the public is time. Patience helps them do their job thoroughly and safely.

“Just give us time and let us do our job safely,” Lemna said.

MnDOT says there have been more than 30 crashes this winter involving snowplows. In most cases, they happened as drivers tried to go around their trucks.

The best advice is stay back.

More from Nina Moini
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia