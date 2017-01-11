Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

Police: Pregnant Woman, Driving Stolen Car With 7 Kids, Goes Into Labor

January 11, 2017 8:31 PM
Ramsey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Ramsey say they pulled over a pregnant woman driving a stolen car early Tuesday morning and found seven children inside, some with tape over their mouths.

In a press release, the Ramsey Police Department says the woman told officers she was going into labor after she was pulled over and was rushed to a hospital.

Officers say they pulled the car over at 12:19 a.m. and learned the vehicle was stolen shortly thereafter. Inside the vehicle, they found seven children who initially seemed unresponsive, but quickly woke up. Paramedics checked the children at the scene and determined that there was no immediate threat to their safety, and they were released to family.

Police say they took a male passenger in the car into custody for felony possession of a stolen vehicle. The Ramsey Police Department and Anoka County Child Protection are investigating the incident.

