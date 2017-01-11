Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

Man Settles Lawsuit Against St. Cloud Trampoline Park

January 11, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: AirMaxx Trampoline Park, St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brainerd man who suffered a paralyzing accident has settled his lawsuit against a St. Cloud trampoline park.

A cell phone video shows the moments before the accident in August 2015. Anthony Seitz, 39, jumped off the trampoline and into the foam pit as his 11-year-old son looked on.

The impact left him unable to move from the neck down. The family’s attorney says Airmaxx Trampoline Park agreed to pay the family three million dollars — one of the largest settlements for this type of injury.

An attorney for Airmaxx previously told WCCO the facility is well run and safe, and customers are instructed not to exceed their capabilities. There are no state or federal laws regulating trampoline parks.

