Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays | MnDOT: Avoid Driving

Twins Sign 2 Pitchers To Minor League Contracts

January 11, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Minneosta Twins, Nick Tepesch, Ryan Vogelsong

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that they have signed two free agent pitchers that will be invited to Spring Training.

The Twins signed right-handed pitchers Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch to minor league contracts, which include invites to major league camp. The Twins are looking to improve their pitching staff after losing a franchise-record 103 games last year.

Vogelsong appeared in 24 games last season with 16 starts. He had a 4.81 earned run average in 82 1/3 innings pitched with 61 strikeouts and 40 walks. He had a 7-3 record.

He suffered a scary injury in May after being hit by a 90 mile-per-hour pitch in the face. He had to be carted off the field.

Tepesch spent two seasons as a starter with the Texas Rangers before pitching for the L.A. Dodgers last season.

Twins pitchers and catchers will report for Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 14.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia