‘Finland 100’ @ Orchestra Hall

January 12, 2017 9:00 AM

This weekend, the Minnesota Orchestra helps to kick off “Finland 100” in Minnesota. This is a year-long international celebration of the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence. The Orchestra, led by its Finnish Music Director Osmo Vänskä, will perform concerts on Friday and Saturday night that feature Finnish music by Sibelius.

There will also be an event Saturday morning featuring the event’s travelling sauna and a visit be the Finnish Ambassador.

Music Director Osmo Vänskä leads the Minnesota Orchestra in two concerts this weekend celebrating Finnish music by Aho and Sibelius. Both concerts will also feature Finnish folk music in the lobby. Audiences can visit the Traveling Sauna before the Friday evening concert outside on Peavey Plaza.
Friday, January 13, 8pm
Saturday, January 14, 8pm

