‘Finland 100’ @ Orchestra Hall

This weekend, the Minnesota Orchestra helps to kick off “Finland 100” in Minnesota. This is a year-long international celebration of the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence. The Orchestra, led by its Finnish Music Director Osmo Vänskä, will perform concerts on Friday and Saturday night that feature Finnish music by Sibelius.

There will also be an event Saturday morning featuring the event’s travelling sauna and a visit be the Finnish Ambassador.

Friday, January 13, 8pm

Saturday, January 14, 8pm

