Billy Joel Heading To Target Field

January 12, 2017 10:27 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The “Piano Man” himself will be performing at Target Field this summer, the Minnesota Twins organization announced Thursday morning.

Billy Joel is scheduled to play his first-ever Minnesota stadium show on Friday, July 28.

“The Target Field concert experience has proven to be among the best in the region and we are thrilled to welcome Billy Joel, one of the most respected and endearing global recording artists in history,” said Laura Day, Twins Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer. “We expect this to be another amazing outdoor music experience in Twins Territory.”

Tickets will be available for general public on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

