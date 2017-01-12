Charges: Former Employee Stole $100K From Burnsville Golf Cart Dealer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 42-year-old Bloomington woman is accused of forging checks and stealing more than $100,000 from a Burnsville golf cart dealer where she was a former employee, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Stacy Marie Wolfe has been charged with three counts of check forgery over $2,500 and three counts of theft over $5,000 in connection with the case.

According to a complaint, the owner of Yamaha Golf & Utility in Burnsville came to police on Aug. 29, 2016, on a theft complaint. The owner told authorities that Wolfe stole money from his company.

The man told authorities that on Aug. 8, 2016, he observed what appeared to be a forged check from his current general manager to Wolfe dated for Aug. 3 and in the amount of more than $1,700. The general manager told him Wolfe never had permission to use the check or sign his name.

The complaint states Wolfe was confronted about the check, and admitted to forgery. The owner then did a search of checks filed since Wolfe started working there in 2013, and brought copies of similar checks filed since. An investigation showed there had been several deposits in Wolfe’s bank account since 2013 with checks made out to her.

According to the complaint, Wolfe wrote herself $10,000 in checks in 2013, more than $25,000 in 2014, more than $46,000 in 2015 and more than $22,000 last year. The total amount in checks Wolfe wrote to herself came out to more than $104,000.

If convicted on all charges, Wolfe faces up to 55 years in prison and about $110,000 in fines.