Minneapolis Man Sentenced To 16 Years On Drug, Firearm Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is sentenced to more than 16 years in prison Thursday for drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a gun.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office, 44-year-old Eugene Ryan Boos pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in August. A federal district court judge handed the sentence down in court Thursday.

Prosecutors say Boos was on supervised release in December 2014 after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1994. It was then that law enforcement seized drugs and guns from his home, along with digital scales, packaging materials, over 100 pills of controlled substances and more than $12,000 hidden in a speaker.

A judge also sentenced Boos to five years of supervised release.