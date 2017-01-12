Good Question: How Do Glasses & Contacts Work?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three-quarters of us wear some sort of corrective lenses. We put on our glasses or put in our contacts every morning, but usually have no idea how they help us see.

That had Amy from St. Paul wondering: How do glasses and contacts work? Good Question.

Dr. Keith Carlson is an Ophthalmologist with Allina Health.

“It’s the brain that interprets everything, all the eye is doing is acting like a camera,” he said. “It’s taking in the image.”

At the back of our eye is the retina. When light hits it, a signal is sent to our brain.

“Then the brain synthesizes that and interprets it,” Dr. Carlson said.

For people with perfect vision, the rays of light focus right on the retina. For people who wear glasses, the light focuses in front or behind the retina.

“The shape of the eye isn’t perfect,” Dr. Carlson said. “It’s a little too long, a little too short, or the front surface is a little too oval.”

If your eye is too long, you can’t see far away — it makes the image focused in the middle of the eye instead of the back. For people who can’t see close-up, it’s the opposite problem.

“When light comes in the eye, it’s trying to focus behind the eye,” Dr. Carlson said.

The lenses in glasses bend the light coming into our eyes, and that moves the image we’re seeing.

“So you have to do something to pull that image back to the retina so that it’s right on the retinal surface, and comes into focus,” Dr. Carlson said.

The way laser surgery — or what a lot of us know as Lasik — works is a more permanent fix. Doctors take that contact lens prescription and lay it onto the surface of the eye. They cut into the surface of the cornea and reshape it.