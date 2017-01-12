Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Deep Freeze Before Warmup
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Wheel Of Fortune will air at 1:37 a.m. due to a special broadcast.

Good Question: How Do Glasses & Contacts Work?

January 12, 2017 10:59 PM By Heather Brown
Filed Under: Good Question, Heather Brown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three-quarters of us wear some sort of corrective lenses. We put on our glasses or put in our contacts every morning, but usually have no idea how they help us see.

That had Amy from St. Paul wondering: How do glasses and contacts work? Good Question.

Dr. Keith Carlson is an Ophthalmologist with Allina Health.

“It’s the brain that interprets everything, all the eye is doing is acting like a camera,” he said. “It’s taking in the image.”

At the back of our eye is the retina. When light hits it, a signal is sent to our brain.

“Then the brain synthesizes that and interprets it,” Dr. Carlson said.

For people with perfect vision, the rays of light focus right on the retina. For people who wear glasses, the light focuses in front or behind the retina.

“The shape of the eye isn’t perfect,” Dr. Carlson said. “It’s a little too long, a little too short, or the front surface is a little too oval.”

If your eye is too long, you can’t see far away — it makes the image focused in the middle of the eye instead of the back. For people who can’t see close-up, it’s the opposite problem.

“When light comes in the eye, it’s trying to focus behind the eye,” Dr. Carlson said.

The lenses in glasses bend the light coming into our eyes, and that moves the image we’re seeing.

“So you have to do something to pull that image back to the retina so that it’s right on the retinal surface, and comes into focus,” Dr. Carlson said.

The way laser surgery — or what a lot of us know as Lasik — works is a more permanent fix. Doctors take that contact lens prescription and lay it onto the surface of the eye. They cut into the surface of the cornea and reshape it.

More from Heather Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia