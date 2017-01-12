Homeless Find New Beds As Higher Ground Opens In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Phase one of a new and expanded homeless shelter in St. Paul opened Thursday to residents.
The five-story Higher Ground facility is an extension of the Dorothy Day Center. Earlier this month, WCCO’s Reg Chapman got a look inside as crews did the finishing touches.
Higher Ground will have space for 280 men and women as well as a range of permanent housing options for 193 people.
Over the next year, the St. Paul Opportunity Center will open, offering expanded services and permanent housing options.
The $100 million project is made possible through public and private funding.