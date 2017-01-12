Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Deep Freeze Before Warmup

Homeless Find New Beds As Higher Ground Opens In St. Paul

January 12, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Dorothy Day Center, Higher Ground, Homelessness, St. Paul, St. Paul Opportunity Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Phase one of a new and expanded homeless shelter in St. Paul opened Thursday to residents.

The five-story Higher Ground facility is an extension of the Dorothy Day Center. Earlier this month, WCCO’s Reg Chapman got a look inside as crews did the finishing touches.

Higher Ground will have space for 280 men and women as well as a range of permanent housing options for 193 people.

Over the next year, the St. Paul Opportunity Center will open, offering expanded services and permanent housing options.

The $100 million project is made possible through public and private funding.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia