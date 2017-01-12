Hy-Vee Issues Voluntary Candy Recall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee says some of their candy trays may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The Iowa-based retailer said certain chocolate products supplied by Palmer Candy Company are part of the voluntary recall.

Hy-Vee was informed that a milk powder ingredient, made by Valley Milk Products LLC, may have been contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

The candy trays were in plastic containers with clear lids, with sell-by dates between Jan. 26, 2017 and Feb. 23, 2017.

Hy-Vee says no one has reported being sick from the products.

Click here to see a complete list of the recalled items.