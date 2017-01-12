Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Deep Freeze Before Warmup
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Wheel Of Fortune will air at 1:37 a.m. due to a special broadcast.

Hy-Vee Issues Voluntary Candy Recall

January 12, 2017 9:02 PM
Filed Under: Hy-Vee, Salmonella

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee says some of their candy trays may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The Iowa-based retailer said certain chocolate products supplied by Palmer Candy Company are part of the voluntary recall.

Hy-Vee was informed that a milk powder ingredient, made by Valley Milk Products LLC, may have been contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

The candy trays were in plastic containers with clear lids, with sell-by dates between Jan. 26, 2017 and Feb. 23, 2017.

Hy-Vee says no one has reported being sick from the products.

Click here to see a complete list of the recalled items.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia