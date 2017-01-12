Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

Linval Joseph To Sub For Aaron Donald In Pro Bowl

January 12, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Pro Bowl, Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph has been picked as an injury replacement on the NFC Pro Bowl team, for Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

This will be the first Pro Bowl for Joseph in his seven-year career. He’s the first Vikings defensive tackle to be selected since Kevin Williams in 2010. The announcement was made on Thursday.

Joseph had four sacks and three forced fumbles this season. He was credited by Vikings coaches with 100 total tackles and 36 quarterback hurries, both career highs.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Jan. 29 in Orlando, Florida. Joseph will join Minnesota kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and free safety Harrison Smith at the game.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

