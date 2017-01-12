Police: 1 Dead In Mound Apartment Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Mound Thursday morning.

Police say the Mound Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 5600 Grandview apartment building just after 8 a.m.

One apartment was involved in the fire, and crews discovered a person unresponsive in a bedroom.

Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The state fire marshal is assisting Mound’s fire department with the investigation.