Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Deep Freeze Before Warmup
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Wheel Of Fortune will air at 1:37 a.m. due to a special broadcast.

Police: 1 Dead In Mound Apartment Fire

January 12, 2017 8:41 PM
Filed Under: Mound, Mound Fire Department, Mound Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Mound Thursday morning.

Police say the Mound Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 5600 Grandview apartment building just after 8 a.m.

One apartment was involved in the fire, and crews discovered a person unresponsive in a bedroom.

Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The state fire marshal is assisting Mound’s fire department with the investigation.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia