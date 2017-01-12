Case Of Tuberculosis Confirmed At St. Louis Park High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An individual associated with St. Louis Park High School has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

According to the St. Louis Park Public Schools Superintendent Rob Metz, the Hennepin County Department of Health notified the school of the individual’s diagnosis in November. When the district was notified, the individual was already receiving treatment and was no longer contagious.

However, to help keep students and staff healthy, the Hennepin County Department of Health offered to perform free testing for those they believe may have been exposed to the illness.

Metz said in a letter to parents and staff that while the individual had been treated it takes a few months for tuberculosis to be detected, meaning the individual had been in the school while contagious prior to November.

He explained, the reason the district held off on notifying parents and staff to the outbreak was so Hennepin County could determine who all may need to be tested.

Now, the district is mailing letters to every high school student’s and staff member’s home to let them know if they need to be tested or not.

Students who will need to be tested must return a signed permission form to the Student Office before or on Jan. 19. Student testing is scheduled for Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

Staff testing has not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with any questions can call the Hennepin County Department of Health at 612-382-8666.