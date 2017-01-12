St. Paul Woman Sentenced To 2 Years For Using Fake Identities To Get Tax Returns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving more than half a million dollars in tax returns is sentenced to two years in prison.

Prosecutors say Ebony Shante Yarbrough, 28, convinced family and friends to let her file their income tax returns, then used information belonging to minors to falsely claim dependents and qualify for tax credits. She also falsely claimed income as a hair stylist, cleaner and exotic dancer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

All in all, authorities say Yarbrough’s scheme accounted for more than $500,000 in false state and federal claims.

Yarbrough was also ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution as part of her sentence.