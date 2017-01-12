Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Deep Freeze Before Warmup
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Wheel Of Fortune will air at 1:37 a.m. due to a special broadcast.

Stillwater Aims To Become A Winter Destination

January 12, 2017 6:42 PM By Bill Hudson
Filed Under: Bill Hudson, Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — It is one of Minnesota’s hottest destinations for summer tourism.

And now, Stillwater also wants to be a top choice for shopping and entertainment in the winter months.

An artificial ice rink being constructed along a frozen St. Croix River is the latest attraction shaping downtown commerce. It is where the upcoming Hockey Day Minnesota events will take place the weekend of Jan. 20.

It just might surprise you that even Stillwater struggles to attract winter business.

“We’re really a year-round destination, but people don’t always think of that,” said Christie Rosckes, Discover Stillwater’s marketing director.

So Rosckes says the push is on to change public perception. Hockey Day Minnesota will bring thousands of tourists to downtown in just over a week. They will not only be there to cheer the hockey action, but also spending money in shops and restaurants downtown.

Crews prep for Hockey Day Minnesota in Stillwater (credit: CBS)

Crews prep for Hockey Day Minnesota in Stillwater (credit: CBS)

“Everything except for this lovely river is open year round,” Rosckes said. “All the boutiques and the dining and the breweries and the nightlife and antique shops and art galleries — it’s all open.”

Summertime in Stillwater typically draws tens of thousands of tourists to Stillwater’s scenic waterfront and weekend festivals.

But small businesses need to pay bills throughout the year, so it is vital to keep their cash registers ringing.

“We haven’t had a lot of opportunity for businesses in the winter time because it’s, you know, it’s just kind of cold, nothing going on, no winter festivities,” said Robin Anthony, Stillwater Chamber of Commerce’s executive director.

That is all changing. Not only does Hockey Day promise to fill the town with visitors, but the construction of a massive ice castle along the riverfront is drawing tourists day and night. Anthony estimates that up to 60,000 visitors will see the ice castle this winter.

Elaine Bell and her sister came for a little lunch and walking around.

“I was commenting about how empty the streets are,” Bell said. “There aren’t people walking around, there aren’t as many cars. It’s very different in the summer.”

That is something Stillwater’s frigid marketing push is out to change.

More from Bill Hudson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia