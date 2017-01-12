Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Crashes & Snow Emergencies

Bill Would Extend Bar Time During 2018 Super Bowl

January 12, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Downtown Minneapolis, Minneapolis, Super Bowl

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Fans attending next year’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis could squeeze in an extra two hours of celebratory drinking.

A bipartisan group of Minnesota lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. on Super Bowl weekend. Local governments would have to approve the extra hours of sales between Feb. 2, 2018 and Feb. 5, 2018.

(credit: CBS)

Minnesota will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018 at the Vikings’ new U.S. Bank Stadium. The stadium opened last year.

Event organizers are expecting a massive influx of visitors for football’s championship game. Minnesota law currently requires bars to shut down by 2 a.m.

