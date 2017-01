MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman was hospitalized following a police chase that ended in a car crash in St. Paul early Friday morning.

The chase began around 12 a.m. in Bloomington and ended in St. Paul when the suspect’s car rolled after hitting a cable barrier near Raymond and Como Avenues.

The driver was ejected from her car, and later hospitalized.

Officials have not said what conditions she is in, or why they started chasing her.

No one else was injured.