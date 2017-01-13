Health Official: Radon Found In 40 Percent Of Minn. Homes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a colorless and odorless soil gas that we can’t see, and it’s in a lot of Minnesota homes.

“It’s a type of radiation that comes from the ground into our homes and other buildings,” said Dan Tranter, Indoor Air Supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Radon damages lungs, and is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Health officials say the average level of radon in Minnesota’s tested homes is three times the national average.

“About 40 percent, or two in five homes in Minnesota, have dangerous or elevated levels of radon that merit action,” Trantor said.

It starts with a test you can buy online or at a hardware store for between 5 and 25 dollars. If your results show a higher than recommended radon level, you should take action.

“Typically we recommend hiring a radon mitigation professional,” Trantor said. “They are certified and trained in installing a radon reduction system.”

If this is the first time you’re hearing this, you’re not alone. Tranter says radon safety doesn’t get the kind of attention it should.

“We want everyone to test their home. Even if you’ve tested in the past we want every home to be test every five years,” Trantor said.

No home is safe from radon, despite its age. Radon reduction systems cost around $1,600 and last 10 to 15 years. Click here to buy a radon test and here for radon mitigation service providers. (see links above)