Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

Federal Officials Deny MNsure Enrollment Date Extension

January 13, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton, MNsure

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Federal officials denied Gov. Mark Dayton’s request for the MNsure enrollment period to be extended from Jan. 31 to Feb. 28.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia M. Burwell wrote to Dayton saying while she appreciated his concerns regarding MNsure, the open enrollment period for all health insurance marketplaces in the country are set in a federal regulation.

Burwell said while she can’t extend the enrollment period, she would direct her staffers to add extra support to MNsure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia