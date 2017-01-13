Federal Officials Deny MNsure Enrollment Date Extension

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Federal officials denied Gov. Mark Dayton’s request for the MNsure enrollment period to be extended from Jan. 31 to Feb. 28.
The Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia M. Burwell wrote to Dayton saying while she appreciated his concerns regarding MNsure, the open enrollment period for all health insurance marketplaces in the country are set in a federal regulation.
Burwell said while she can’t extend the enrollment period, she would direct her staffers to add extra support to MNsure.