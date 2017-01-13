Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings | Read: Getting Rid Of Ice Dams

Wisconsin Celebrates Capitol Turning 100 With Months-Long Celebration

January 13, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — This year marks a notable milestone for the state Capitol: its 100th anniversary.

A bipartisan commission is planning a months-long celebration designed to reach people around the state whether they can travel to Madison or not.

Among the plans are an online virtual tour, a 500-square foot temporary museum in the building’s rotunda and a commemorative book. Gov. Scott Walker, former Gov. Tommy Thompson and others will speak at a kick-off event January 31 which will draw dignitaries and include a public reception.

The festivities will move outside in the warmer months with a centennial flower garden and a special edition of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Concerts on the Square.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Roger Roth are co-chairing the 11-member commission.

