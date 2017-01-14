4 Things To Do From Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun is finally back after a week of bitter cold, and now’s your chance to get out and enjoy it! Here’s a look at your 4 Things To Do:

1. It’s the 10th annual Soup Cook-Off at Midtown Global Market. It runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. You get 10 samples for a $5 donation, then get to vote for your favorite. It’s the perfect way to warm your bones after chilly week!

2. The Winter Antique Show is at the State Fairgrounds. It features 100 dealers in the heated coliseum. It goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Parking is free and admission is valid both Saturday and Sunday.

3. You can get the family outside by visiting Como Zoo — it’s holding PolarPalooza. Learn about the animals who love the cooler climate and participate in interactive activities from 10 a.m. 4 p.m., or stop by Sunday.

4. The Minnesota Sports Show at the St. Paul River Centre. It’s a great way to look ahead to the summer months, and to get a great deal on summer sports gear — the first big expo of the season! It goes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $9 for adults, $2.50 for children ages 6 to 12, and kids 5 and under get in free!