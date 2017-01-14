Twin Cities Woman Serving Up Sweet Potato Pies For MLK Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend across the country, communities are gathering to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
One Twin Cities woman does that by serving up sweet potato pie.
For the third year in a row, Rose McGee encouraged her young volunteers to reflect and share their concerns about social justice issues.
The group will bake 88 pies — King would have been 88 years old this year.
Click here for more information and to donate to the Sweet Potato Comfort Pie project.