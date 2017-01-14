Sisters Carry On Legacy Of Minneapolis South’s Tayler Hill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most underrated contenders in girls high school basketball this season is Minneapolis South.

But at 13-3 and 7-0 in conference play, the Tigers aren’t likely to stay under the radar much longer.

If you remember the last time South was this good, this story is going to sound pretty familiar.

Morgan is a junior — not only South’s leading scorer but one of the tops in the state, at 25 points per game.

Jade is South’s second-leading scorer as just an eighth grader. She has been their starting point guard since she was a seventh grader last year.

But their first names are not the first thing that tend to catch people’s eye. It’s their last name, Hill, as in, these are Tayler Hill’s little sisters.

“Everybody, I don’t know, it’s just like all a bunch of talk, ‘Oh they’re Tayler’s little sisters so they’re really good too.’ So it’s like, they kind of play up to the expectations, stuff like that,” Jade said.

In a way, the comparisons were inevitable. Tayler graduated in 2009 as the all-time leading scorer in state history — boys or girls — and now third on the girls list. She was a four-year starter at Ohio State, and taken fourth overall in the WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.

“It’s good, I mean, it gives us a role model, to look up to, to see how the game is played, and what to do, what not to do,” Morgan said.

It’s a lot to live up to, but together, Morgan and Jade are working to take South back to state, where it hasn’t been since Tayler led them to the state title in 2009.

“It’s really great. I know if I can’t score, then she’s going to score,” Jade said.

And in the process, chase the same big dreams as their big sister.

“Yeah, I definitely want to go to college and play. I don’t know about the WNBA,” Morgan said.

“Me, college and WNBA,” Jade said.

And it doesn’t sound like the legacy is ending anytime soon.

“And they actually have, I believe she’s a fifth grade daughter also that’ll be coming up, Angel, in a few years,” coach Nathan McGuire said. “So there’s a lot of basketball history here and a lot more to be made in the future.”