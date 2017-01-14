Wild Score 3 In 1st 4 Minutes, Hang On To Beat Stars 5-4

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Zucker scored the winner with 6:45 to play as the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 after blowing a four-goal lead Saturday night.

Zucker skated into the paint as Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen blocked a shot. The puck bounced off Zucker’s chest and into the goal just before the net came off its moorings. A replay review confirmed the goal.

Three Minnesota players scored in the first 4:01, and the Wild led 4-0 before the period ended.

The goals by Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal and Matt Dumba knocked Stars starting goalie Antti Niemi from the game without a save.

Chris Stewart also scored against Lehtonen for a 4-0 lead at 12:45 of the first.

The Stars rallied with Antoine Roussel scoring 7 seconds before the first period ended, Jiri Hudler and Tyler Seguin adding second-period goals and John Klingberg tying it on the power play with 8:47 remaining.

Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for the Wilds, and Lehtonen stopped 26 shots.

Minnesota is 16-1-1 in the last 18 games, and 18-2-3 since an overtime loss at Dallas on Nov. 21.

The Wild finished the first half of the schedule 27-9-5 for a franchise-record 59 points.

Koivu scored unassisted 1:19 into the game. Johnny Oduya blocked Koivu’s shot, but the puck went in off Dallas defenseman Stephen Johns.

At 3:00, Eric Staal kept the puck on a 2-on-1 break and shot it between Niemi’s legs.

Dumba scored at 4:01 on a wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle, and Stewart tipped in a shot by Jordan Schroeder to make it 4-0.

For Dallas, Roussel took a backhand pass from Radek Faksa in the slot and beat Kuemper with 7 seconds left in the opening period.

Klingberg assisted on both second-period goals, giving him eight points (two goals, six assists) in the last six games.

Klingberg sent a pass through a narrow opening to Devin Shore, and Shore passed to Hudler on the left side for his goal at 2:20. Less than four minutes later, the rebound of Jamie Benn’s shot bounced to Seguin’s skate. He put the puck on his backhand to score.

NOTES: Niemi entered the game 11-4-2 with a 1.94 goals against average against the Wild in his career. … Staal has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last five games. … Mikael Granlund, who assisted on Dumba’s goal, has at least one point (two goals, two assists) in each of Minnesota’s three games against the Stars this season. … Stewart’s eighth goal equaled his total from last season. … Benn has 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 29 career games vs. Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Wild: Finish a quick two-game trip on Sunday at Chicago. It will be the first game this season between the Western Conference co-leaders.

Stars: Begin a three-game Eastern trip at Buffalo on Monday afternoon.

