Woman Dead, 4 Hospitalized From CO Poisoning At Ice Fishing House

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is dead and four others were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a fish house Sunday afternoon in far southern Minnesota.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 1:55 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive female at an ice fishing house on Lake Wilmert, near the Minnesota-Iowa border. When authorities arrived, a 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a 20-year-old man was transported to Mayo Hospital in Fairmont and then flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Three others were transported to hospitals to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The woman has not been identified. The cause of death is under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, with assistance from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.